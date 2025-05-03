Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 26,743 Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDI shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a current ratio of 19.38. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $481.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

