Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $316.15 and last traded at $313.43. Approximately 307,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 388,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,610,594. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $16,615,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

