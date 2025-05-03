Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Workday by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $248.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.84. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

