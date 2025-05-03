Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $203,460.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $203,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,427 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,229.57. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after acquiring an additional 701,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 307,907 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,245 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after purchasing an additional 317,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 172,030 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

