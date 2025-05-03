Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

EWP opened at $40.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

