Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,224,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 355,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.62 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

