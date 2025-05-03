Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,645 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IQLT opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

