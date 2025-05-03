Keel Point LLC Sells 542 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 74,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after acquiring an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

