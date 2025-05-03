Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $66.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

