iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 613.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,478 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $39,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $184.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

