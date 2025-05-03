Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.84. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.