Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 388 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $43,878.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,381.33. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 15,516 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $1,430,264.88.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Kevin Feeley sold 8,746 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $836,205.06.

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $362,565.79.

On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84.

GeneDx Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.93. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.