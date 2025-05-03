Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 280.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,570 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,558,052 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

