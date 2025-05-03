Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $261.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

