Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

