Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Terry Gardiner Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner acquired 100,000 shares of Galan Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$10,600.00 ($6,838.71).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Terry Gardiner purchased 150,000 shares of Galan Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$16,200.00 ($10,451.61).

Galan Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.17.

About Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

