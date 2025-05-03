FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Position Lifted by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $42.01 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $803.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

