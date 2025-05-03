Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $3,172,797.99 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. This represents a 55.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flex Stock Up 3.9 %

FLEX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 13,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

