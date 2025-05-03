FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

