EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EZPW. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. EZCORP has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $859.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.81.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

