Comerica Bank Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Leidos worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $148.71 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

