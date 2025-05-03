Comerica Bank Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,612 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $3,760,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 613,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 792,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after buying an additional 444,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,774,084 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,637,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.