Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is AREX Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

AREX Capital Management LP cut its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,974 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up 26.6% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AREX Capital Management LP owned about 1.50% of Cannae worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $5,866,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $2,995,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 221.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 65,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cannae Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cannae announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -10.17%.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

