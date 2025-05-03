Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 168.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,044 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.53% of Otter Tail worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 359.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

