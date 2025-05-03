Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone Purchases 1,660,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BX opened at $137.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,109,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

