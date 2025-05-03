AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Buys 9,989 Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned about 0.13% of Cadeler A/S worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CDLR opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

