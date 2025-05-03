Axa S.A. Has $201.86 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of Equinix worth $201,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.05.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $875.85 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $828.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.