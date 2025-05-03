ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 65,308 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,308 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 53,979 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 104,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPB. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

