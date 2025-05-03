ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,745 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

