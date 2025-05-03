Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Reduces Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Itron makes up approximately 2.4% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.31% of Itron worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.