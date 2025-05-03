Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Boosts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 318.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of MP Materials worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 186,748 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.72.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock worth $34,559,781 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

