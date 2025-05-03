Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

