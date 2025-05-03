Ancora Advisors LLC Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $209,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,796,000 after buying an additional 1,148,708 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $98.51 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.