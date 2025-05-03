Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2592 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.