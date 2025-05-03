Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Amdocs worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,866,000 after acquiring an additional 270,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after buying an additional 426,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after buying an additional 543,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after buying an additional 125,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

