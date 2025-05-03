Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$50.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFN

Insider Buying and Selling

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Also, Director Janet Giesselman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFN opened at C$33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.62. The stock has a market cap of C$645.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$30.81 and a twelve month high of C$58.14.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.