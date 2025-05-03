Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 36584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
Abingdon Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of £12.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.13.
Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Abingdon Health had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 20.72%.
Abingdon Health Company Profile
Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.
