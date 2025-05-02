Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

