Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

