Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 470.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $383.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

