Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Centene were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after buying an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after buying an additional 2,319,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Centene by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after buying an additional 443,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,803,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,412,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Centene Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

