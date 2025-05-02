Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,230,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,551,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 631,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after buying an additional 4,982,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,773,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,704 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

