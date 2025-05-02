Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
