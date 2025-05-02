Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 108,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.06% of Waystar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995 over the last three months.

Waystar Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

