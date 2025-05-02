Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $3.76 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.76 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,042.64. This trade represents a 5.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,121,905. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

