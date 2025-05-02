Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 166,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This represents a 20.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,360 shares of company stock worth $3,262,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 8.8 %

DRS stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.