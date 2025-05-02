Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

