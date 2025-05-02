Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 6,044.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,209 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,271,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,266,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.