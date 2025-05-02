Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $364,000 Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 1,149.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

KROS opened at $14.57 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $591.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 934,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,498,425.81. The trade was a 27.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

