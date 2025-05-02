Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $360,000 Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avient were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Avient by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Avient Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

