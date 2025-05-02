Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $325,000 Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,594,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after buying an additional 1,238,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000,000 after buying an additional 150,709 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,430,000 after buying an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.44. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.